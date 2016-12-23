1 dead in fatal Charlotte County wreck
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A deadly crash on Bermont and Duncan roads has left at least one person dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The accident occurred Friday night just after 9:30 p.m.
Investigators said Bermont Road is completely blocked.
No further information was immediately available.
|Reporter:
|WINK News
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
Is there any information on who’s the victims?
Anymore information
No thru traffic from Maze Dr to Westminster St. totally blocked off on both ends. Redirecting traffic.
Teenage girl is the deceased so far
Her name is casey dankowitz
Looked at her Facebook, she looked very pregnant. I wonder if they were able to save it?
It was her friend that was pregnant
She wasn’t pregnant.
Heart breaking for her family . Thank God other 2 boys ok.