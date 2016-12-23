1 dead in fatal Charlotte County wreck

Published: December 23, 2016 11:40 PM EST

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A deadly crash on Bermont and Duncan roads has left at least one person dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The accident occurred Friday night just after 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said Bermont Road is completely blocked.

No further information was immediately available.

