Student injured in Lehigh Senior High brawl

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A huge brawl temporarily put Lehigh Senior High School on lockdown Thursday, parents of students there said.

A student was injured, Lee County School District spokesperson Lauren Stillwell said.

The district didn’t confirm whether a brawl or lockdown took place.

Stillwell said the campus is safe and students were dismissed from classes at the regularly scheduled time.

No further information was immediately available.