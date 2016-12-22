Student injured in Lehigh Senior High brawl
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A huge brawl temporarily put Lehigh Senior High School on lockdown Thursday, parents of students there said.
A student was injured, Lee County School District spokesperson Lauren Stillwell said.
The district didn’t confirm whether a brawl or lockdown took place.
Stillwell said the campus is safe and students were dismissed from classes at the regularly scheduled time.
No further information was immediately available.
Heard he busted his head open and was airlifted.
He was slammed into the trophy case