Lee County kids paired with deputies for shopping spree
ESTERO, Fla. – More than a dozen elementary school kids partnered with Lee County deputies Thursday for a shopping spree at the Target at Coconut Point. The students were selected based on their essay responses to the question “What is your favorite way to help others?”
