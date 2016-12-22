Indiana mom accused of beating sons for opening gifts

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WTTV) – A mother is facing charges after police say she beat her two young sons after they opened their Christmas gifts early.

Sascha Collins, 36, is charged with two counts of battery. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers told detectives they were punished because they found Christmas presents hidden in their mom’s closet and opened them.

On Sunday morning, the boys’ teenage sister came home to her brothers crying and saw markings on their bodies. She went to an adult for help.

The older sister told detectives her mother was storming around the house saying she was blessed with the worst kids ever and they were so ungrateful.

According to court documents, the sister claims the night before the incident her mother had been drinking and snorted a hydrocodone pill.

