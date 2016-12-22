Fire destroys Lee County home

TICE, Fla. — A home on Lorraine Drive was destroyed Thursday night after being consumed by flames.

Officials said the blaze started inside a trailer in the backyard and spread to the home.

Neighbor Emmit Ingram was watching TV when he heard what sounded like fireworks. He immediately called for help.

“I heard some crackling and popping noises,” he said. “My dog started freaking out. I looked out the window and saw some glowing lights.”

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but the meter was burnt, rendering the home uninhabitable.

Fire crews were able to rescue the homeowners’ dog and it’s staying with Domestic Animal Services until the family returns.

Officials are currently investigating the fire and trying to contact the homeowners.

No injuries were reported.

Cell phone video shows the moment the trailer behind the home caught fire:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tice Fire Department at (239) 694-2380 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000.