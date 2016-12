Fatal morning crash creates roadblock in Buckingham

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Bird Road and Buckingham Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Northbound Buckingham Road is blocked at Orange River Boulevard, and traffic is being diverted through State Road 80, according to the FHP.

The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours, according to the FHP.

It is not clear how many people died.

No further information was immediately available.