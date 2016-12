Downed power line causes outages in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Crews worked to repair a downed power line early Thursday morning at the intersection of Seward Avenue and Yahl Street.

At least 3,400 customers were without power in the area, according to a Florida Power & Light outage map. Power was restored at about 9 a.m. after an outage of about an hour.

The intersection was temporarily shut down to remove the power line.

No further information was immediately available.