Car crashes into Fort Myers home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were injured in a wreck when a vehicle crashed into a home late Wednesday night at the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Williams St., according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
Three vehicles were involved, an FMPD official said. Two vehicles were parked in front of the house, and the third crashed into the two parked cars, causing additional damage to the outside of the house.
One victim was a trauma alert, while the other victim was taken to the hospital.
Multiple units of FMPD and the Fort Myers Fire Department were on scene investigating the cause of the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina
winknews
I really hope it was not another drunk Cape coral police officer. The last police officer who drove drunk and crashed into a house causing 60,000$ in damages, still has not been arrested.