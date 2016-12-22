Car crashes into Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were injured in a wreck when a vehicle crashed into a home late Wednesday night at the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Williams St., according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Three vehicles were involved, an FMPD official said. Two vehicles were parked in front of the house, and the third crashed into the two parked cars, causing additional damage to the outside of the house.

One victim was a trauma alert, while the other victim was taken to the hospital.

Multiple units of FMPD and the Fort Myers Fire Department were on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

