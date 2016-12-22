4th man facing charges for 2015 Lehigh Acres killing

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to the 2015 killing of 21-year-old Rashawn Myers, who was discovered shot to death in a car on Nov. 5, 2015.

Santos Robles, 19, is facing charges for second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling. He was arrested in Immokalee by U.S. Marshals, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three other young men were arrested Dec. 17 in connection to the crime: Max Herard, 21, and Christopher Perez, 22, and Michael Stanley, 24.

Herard and Perez are facing the same charges as Robles is, plus a charge for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Stanley is facing charges for shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling.

Myers was killed near Bowland Lehigh off Homestead Road.

Authorities are still investigating Myers’ death.