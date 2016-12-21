Teens facing charges for stealing from Lee County church
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two teenage girls were arrested Tuesday near a church where they were accused of stealing a donation box, deputies said.
The girls pried the donation box from a wall at St. Columbkille Catholic Church on Iona Road on Dec. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
The amount of money they took from the box is unknown.
Church members later identified the pair from surveillance video, noting that the teens were known to frequent the church’s property. They were arrested after a parishioner spotted them several blocks from the church.
Kayla Harber, 18, was taken to the Lee County Jail. Her alleged accomplice, whose name is not being published because she is a minor, was taken to a juvenile center.
Both teenagers are facing charges for felony criminal mischief to a church.
Keep these teenage girls locked up for a long time.
Send them overseas to be pleasured by ISIS.. Where are the parents??
why did the church press charges isnt the church suppose to forgive what a shame
I wrote the Priest to press charges. I just moved within sight of the Church with an Alzheimer’s Mom. The same night my bikes were stolen from my carport, and my shed Ransacked! Now, Mom is scared, constantly asking if I locked the doors. Every sound frightens her. I’ve installed security lights, called the sheriff’s office and looked for the bikes in the area. She and I worked over 70 years to have what we have and don’t deserve to be scared to live in this community! I want my bike back! Video showed this happening at 3:40 am. Kids don’t learn if they don’t have consequences. I have a right to feel safe. They have taken that away. Lock them up!
We deserve to be forgiven it was a mistake people everybody makes mistakes now ain’t nobody perfect so deal with it!!
This is a hard pill to swallow no one knows what’s wrong with these young girls everyone is always so quick to say lock them up…. Incarceration only damage a person mind and makes them keep going back to the system something that we don’t need our young youth in….Think about it would Jesus have locked them up? Am I holding them in their wrong? No cause we’ve all have sinned in some point of our lives….I’d say punish them to the word of God…. Make them sit in that same Church to learn and really get to know Our Father Above and if they’re hungry feed them, and if they’re homeless shelter them, and if they’re on drugs then get them the best drug counselor ever….These are our children of the future and I truly hate to see them keep losing their lives to the system at a very young age
if i had been punished properly as a youngster i would not have turned out to be the horrible person that possesses me. ken b 12/22/2016