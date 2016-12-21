Gunshot sounds prompted lockdown, heighened securtity at Edison Mall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Panic ensued at Edison Mall Wednesday night following reports of shots being fired, which prompted a lockdown of the mall just days before Christmas.

No evidence of shots being fired or a shooting was found, Fort Myers police said.

This is the fifth Southwest Florida shopping area incident in last few months. One occurred at the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers, a deputy-involved shooting at the Coconut Point Mall and two instances at Miromar Outlets.

Police responded to a shots heard call after a witness said they heard shots, FMPD Public Information Officer Jay Rodriguez said.

No victims were found. The number of injuries and suspects are not clear.

A witness said three men were fighting and jumped another man. The man who was targeted started firing a gun and ran off into the mall and hid, according to the witness.

A Macy’s employee said the store was evacuated and police were seen inside the mall.

Below is a video of Wednesday night’s coverage on WINK News.

Several people took to social media to report what they saw and heard. Albert Onzo was hiding in Edison Mall:

No further information was immediately available.