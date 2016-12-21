Gunshot sounds prompted lockdown, heighened securtity at Edison Mall
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Panic ensued at Edison Mall Wednesday night following reports of shots being fired, which prompted a lockdown of the mall just days before Christmas.
No evidence of shots being fired or a shooting was found, Fort Myers police said.
This is the fifth Southwest Florida shopping area incident in last few months. One occurred at the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers, a deputy-involved shooting at the Coconut Point Mall and two instances at Miromar Outlets.
Police responded to a shots heard call after a witness said they heard shots, FMPD Public Information Officer Jay Rodriguez said.
No victims were found. The number of injuries and suspects are not clear.
A witness said three men were fighting and jumped another man. The man who was targeted started firing a gun and ran off into the mall and hid, according to the witness.
A Macy’s employee said the store was evacuated and police were seen inside the mall.
Below is a video of Wednesday night’s coverage on WINK News.
Several people took to social media to report what they saw and heard. Albert Onzo was hiding in Edison Mall:
No further information was immediately available.
We was there and heard no shots just people running someone pushed us into Starbucks where the employees locked us in and told us to hide with them in the back. We left shortly after out a side door.
FAKE NEWS
i was there and there was real shots fired i heard it myself!!!!! they are saying this because they don’t want to loose sales for christmas!
not fake I was hiding customers in my store… scary experience .. glad no one was hurt
I was right in front of the Yankee Candle store when the fight broke out. It was 3 guys beating and kicking 1 other guy. His head hit the floor sounding like a bowling ball had dropped. Then someone or something hit the kiosk/booth that made and extremely loud noise. Shots were not fired. Everyone involved fled the seen. Yes, one of the kiosk workers said she had seen a gun. Everyone panicked because of what people supposedly heard. It was a scary and unfortunate situation.
You cant even walk around the mall these days in Ft. Myers. The police should start taking these thugs out. No one would feel bad if they were gone, they are a deterrent to peace and having a good time here.
I left with my mother and niece right around the time the police arrived. We saw them at the outside entrance closest to American Cookies. But there was no panicked crowd at the time.