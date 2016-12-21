Photos released of suspect in 7-Eleven deputy-involved shooting

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Authorities released photos of a suspect involved in deputy-involved shooting during an attempted armed robbery on Dec. 8.

The suspect is accused of pointing his gun when confronted by a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the 7-Eleven on the 15000 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

The deputy fired his weapon and the suspect ran away, authorities said. It is unclear whether the suspect pulled his trigger or was hit, LCSO said.

The deputy was unhurt.

LCSO released surveillance footage Wednesday. They also released a photo of a man believed to have pertinent information regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subjects in these photographs is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or through the Crime Stoppers app.