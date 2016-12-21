Pats WR Michael Floyd had blood-alcohol level of .217

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – A police report released Wednesday says Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges earlier this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arizona’s legal limit for alcohol is .08.

Floyd played for the Arizona Cardinals at the time, but the team released him two days after his arrest. New England then claimed him off waivers.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Floyd was taken into custody early the morning of Dec. 12 after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his running Cadillac Escalade at an intersection in Scottsdale.

He was booked and released from jail later that morning.

Floyd was inactive for the Patriots’ win at Denver Sunday, but was on the sideline. He participated in his first full practice with New England on Wednesday, though he was not present in the locker room during the 45-minute period open to the media.

Coach Bill Belichick said prior to the workout that he had not seen the video of Floyd’s arrest, and said in an earlier statement that it is “an ongoing legal situation that I’m not going to comment on.”

But Belichick said the team does have a system in place to support a player in Floyd’s situation.

“There are a lot of things outside of football that we all deal with,” Belichick said. “It’s a long, long list and we provide a lot of resources for everybody on that.”

With Floyd, the Patriots are hoping to add depth to their receiving corps. Danny Amendola is recovering from an ankle injury and tight end Rob Gronkowski is on injured reserve following back surgery.

The Patriots host the Jets on Saturday.