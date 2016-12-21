Man accused of stealing wheel rim from Cape business

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Surveillance footage from Dec. 17 shows a man stealing what a business owner said was an $850 wheel rim.

The owner of 3D Murphy Beds at 2512 Andalusia Blvd. said the man did not have permission to take the rim.

Police are now looking for the man and a woman seen in his maroon Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.