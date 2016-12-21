Lee Health sells holiday hams to help troops

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents can purchase a ham for their holiday meal while helping troops overseas at the same time.

The spiral Honeybaked Hams cost $52 and weigh between eight and 10 pound hams. The hams may be purchased at HealthPark Medical Center on 9981 S. Healthpark Drive, Cape Coral Hospital on 636 Del Prado Blvd. and Gulf Coast Medical Center on 13681 Doctors Way.

Proceeds go toward producing care packages for troops who won’t be home for the holidays.

Reporter: John Trierweiler

JohnTrierweiler

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews