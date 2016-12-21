Collier County marching band to perform in Inauguration Day parade
NAPLES, Fla. — The Palmetto Ridge High School marching band announced they will play in the Inauguration Day parade Jan. 20 in the nation’s capitol, according to a Collier County Schools tweet.
Breaking News! The @PalmettoRidgeHS Marching Pride has been selected to perform in the Inauguration Parade in Washington DC!! #ccpssuccess pic.twitter.com/v7E86pjmhD
— Collier Schools (@collierschools) December 21, 2016
Bad move. How can they represent that racist lunatic
They’re not representing Trump, they’re representing the American people.
Great answer:)
That’s a terrible thing to say. The representing Southwest Florida and America and all of Florida which is an honor. It’s time to get over all this bad garbage and move on.
Haha……get over it……
After all the sh!t about Obama for the last 8 years we aren’t getting over anything. We’re just getting warmed up.
Get over it. Trump is our president there’s no changing it he’s way better than lying cheating murderous Hillary. I voted for Obama and there was nothing like what the people are doing and saying about Trump. It’s time to move on it’s over.
Yes! What a wonderful opportunity for young people to watch government at it’s best. God bless America And may God bless Donald Trump. Good time ahead! Washington D.C. Is amazing!
This is NOT a political issue; this is all about the effort and sacrifice of all 235 students, band director, volunteers, and chaperones to highly represent our County and State. This application was submitted way before the election day and regardless of the new President, these students were elected from many other school bands based on their outstanding resume. They need SWFL support.
Congratulations to Palmetto Ridge High School and the PRHS Marching Band program. Regardless of political affiliation, this is an incredible honor for these students to represent their school, their county, and their state in a small part of the political process – the inauguration celebration of a President.
So proud of this school and students…GO BEARS
This isn’t about politics it’s about one of the best bands in SWFL getting an opportunity to showcase their talents at the national level. It’s a group of kids bringing pride and recognition to their school and community. SO PLEASE consider helping them out!
What an incredible opportunity. My grandkids don’t go to this school but congratulations it’s such an honor to be invited to play. The representing Southwest Florida and our entire state. Where to go