Babysitter arrested for leaving Ecstasy in infant’s bottle

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida babysitter is facing charges for giving a six-month-old baby a bottle that had the illegal psychedelic stimulant known by the street name Ecstasy or Molly.

The Sun Sentinel of South Florida (http://bit.ly/2hImnKG) reports that 21-year-old Danese Camacho was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of neglecting a child without great bodily harm.

The baby wasn’t harmed, although it was unclear if he ingested the drug.

Authorities say Camacho was caring for the infant in August 2015 when a friend visited her at the home.

Authorities say the friend used the bottle to mix the drug, and then Camacho inadvertently used water from the bottle to mix the baby formula.