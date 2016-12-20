Arrest made in Cape Coral car wash hit-and-run
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A woman was arrested after police said she drove a friend’s car into 24-hour Car Wash on Del Prado Boulevard.
Theresa Watson, 39, of 4835 Manor Court, was depicted in a Dec. 14 surveillance video, Cape Coral police said.
After smashing the car into the business, striking pipes and water lines, Watson checked the damage, left a bumper at the scene and drove away, the Cape Coral Police Department said.
The car was found abandoned in a shopping center parking lot, police said. The owner of the car identified Watson as the driver.
Watson faces charges of driving with an expired registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license and hit-and-run.
|Reporter:
|Nicole Valdes
NValdesWINK
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
winknews
I don’t understand how this woman is charged with driving with an expired registration if it is not her car?
She was the operator of the car so she is responsible for all that stuff. even if it is not your car.
Operating a vehicle that’s expired is your fault… And this person in particular drove that vehicle every day…
