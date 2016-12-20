Arrest made in Cape Coral car wash hit-and-run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A woman was arrested after police said she drove a friend’s car into 24-hour Car Wash on Del Prado Boulevard.

Theresa Watson, 39, of 4835 Manor Court, was depicted in a Dec. 14 surveillance video, Cape Coral police said.

After smashing the car into the business, striking pipes and water lines, Watson checked the damage, left a bumper at the scene and drove away, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The car was found abandoned in a shopping center parking lot, police said. The owner of the car identified Watson as the driver.

Watson faces charges of driving with an expired registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license and hit-and-run.