Arrest made in Cape Coral car wash hit-and-run

Published: December 20, 2016 6:04 PM EST
Updated: December 20, 2016 10:36 PM EST

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A woman was arrested after police said she drove a friend’s car into 24-hour Car Wash on Del Prado Boulevard.

Theresa Watson, 39, of 4835 Manor Court, was depicted in a Dec. 14 surveillance video, Cape Coral police said.cape-coral-car-wash-crash

After smashing the car into the business, striking pipes and water lines, Watson checked the damage, left a bumper at the scene and drove away, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The car was found abandoned in a shopping center parking lot, police said. The owner of the car identified Watson as the driver.

Watson faces charges of driving with an expired registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license and hit-and-run.

