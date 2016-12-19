Teacher arrested, accused of shoplifting in Charlotte County
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Hardee County fifth-grade teacher was arrested after being accused of retail theft, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Monica L. Block, 45, of 1845 Ratcliff Road in Wauchula, attempted to leave the Dillard’s store in the Port Charlotte Town Center on 1441 Tamiami Trail without paying for nearly $850 in clothing, the sheriff’s office said.
A loss prevention officer stopped Block, a language arts teacher at Zolfo Springs Elementary School, before she was able to leave with 11 polo shirts and a jacket worth a combined $840.23, according to the sheriff’s office.
Block faces charges of grand theft property and resisting a law enforcement officer during retail theft. She was released from jail Saturday on $7,500 bond.
The school district confirmed Monday that it still employs Block as a teacher.
|Writer:
|Chuck Myron
Do the crime, do the time. Teachers don’t get paid SQUAT for the effort and responsibility they have. Perhaps a new line of work? THANK YOU RICK SCOTT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That is no justification for shoplifting.
Just because you get paid “squat”does not mean you have a right to steal..it’s a moral issue of entitlement. Throw the book at her.
Shut up no one perfect not even you
Mr. Kendrick, you speak of what you do not know. This lady is a fine person who has never committed a crime. the store did wrong and the loss prevention idiot needs his ass whooped. the news people should find out the whole story first and publish everything. This would make some news station a great story against a major retailer.
So enlighten the rest of us. What is the whole story?
Until the rest of us get the whole story from someone that supposedly knows, what are we supposed to believe, other than what is reported?
So I guess when you try to escape custody after filling your purse and an old Dillards bag you snuck in the loss prevention person is the idiot?
A few times I have grabbed staff and left the store forgotten about it and later having discovered things in my hands returned to the store to pay for it. What if I was cought I thought. She might have been too busy or had a blackout in her memory too.
why is every body defending this thief i bet this is not her first time.
Exactly!
It is you know why cause she not a ass like all of
I’m just curious Val, how on earth do you forget that you are carrying around 11 polo shirts and a jacket that you have not paid for????????? Wake up! It was theft pure and simple.
Alma….why on earth would you even comment if your comment was going to be so dumb. Where does it say she forgot she was carrying them? you are such a quick person to judge based on an accusation. ignorance is bliss they say. You and Mr. John Black should be extremely happy!
you are so right Alma
There are 2 sides to every story people. This woman is a school teacher with no criminal history. How do I know? Because you can bet your ass the journalist checked that out and would have never left that out of his story if she was. Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty? I for one know all about that. I was accused of the same thing. I took the items from home in to the store to exchange but I didn’t stop by customer service first. It was a very long line so I browsed around hoping to find something I wanted so that I could do the exchange while returning the merchandise. While I was looking I got a call from my son’s preschool. He had been in a accident and broke both wrists. I darted out of the store and a security guard chased me and I was detained. I explained but didn’t do any good they even lied and said video surveillance system was broken. I had to go to jail and was charged with Grand Larceny because in Virginia the items were over $200. This false charge cost me dearly. The process went on for over a year until the video from the store was found and proved I was innocent. To this day that case still shows up whenever my records are pulled. Of course it was Dismissed and says so if you look closely and read the details. That false charge even though says Dismissed on my records has cost me dearly. I lost my career as a RN at the hospital and missed out on numerous employment opportunities because as soon as the eyes see Grand Larceny they instantly assume guilty Nobody ever takes the couple extra seconds to glance down to read the outcome of the trial that clearly says DISMISSED.
You should get this expunged from your record if it was dismissed.
I guarantee that these polo shirts were for her students to wear on a field trip or for a art project. Teachers barely earn enough money to live on and some parents can afford to buy everything their kids need. All the teachers I know spend every extra dime they can scrounge up on the kids, the classroom and supplies. They aren’t reimbursed either. Does that make it right to steal? No
Does it make it a little easier to understand why? If she did commit this crime. I think so.
Well, she lives in a small country town without any joy and excitement there and she is probably underpaid and remember it is Christmas time! I mean she doesn’t deserve a pass, but give her one being that it is Christmas time! LOL! She looks shocked as hell as well as guilty!! She’s thinking, “Oh my, what are my students going to think of me now!!!”
We wlii always love her she treats us like family so shut up
This is my aunt how dare you say these things about her. She is a good persona and I will love her forever. But how can you say these things about her in what you do not know ? Don’t you have better things to do then criticize her. I hope you all feel good about yourselves she is a good person and has never done anything bad before so leave her alone .
Since when does the news print the whole truth?How about they pick and choose what they want to write to increase the shock value to sell more subscriptions. You all probably believe everything you read. If you weren’t there, you shouldn’t judge, because you don’t know the facts!!!!! The truth will come out in the end. Stay strong Monica your friends know the real you!! What these people say doesn’t mean crap! I can tell you this I will NEVER shop at that store again!!!
I find it funny that so many of you are quick to pass judgement on something you know nothing of. You have read exactly what the news has posted and assume what you wish to be true. You have nothing better to do than judge someone. Your comments are stupid and make you look little, childish and ignorant. No where in the story does it say she tried to leave with anything. It does not say weather she tried to pay or not. It does not say she had clothes stuffed in a bag. It does not tell you any of the story only what she is ACCUSED of. ACCUSED does not mean guilty. You guys grab a dictionary and try to keep up. Keep casting stones at what you wish to be true. Keep looking for a reason to judge someone you don’t know. Obviously it makes you feel all warm and cozy inside. i promise you that you are all wrong. but i cannot discuss it further due to legal. I will now quit this battle of wits because it is unfair. Most of you are unarmed.
That is my 5 grade teacher
That was my teacher in 5 grade rn I am in 6
Love her she was the best no lie her class was cool
That was my 5grade teacher and she is the best class IV ever been in I miss her I’m class 2023
Resisting LEO or Merchant During Retail Theft
there were two charges
if i forgot something then she forgot NOT to fight