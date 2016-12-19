Special needs students find friends through Estero High group

Published: December 19, 2016 7:07 PM EST

ESTERO, Fla. — Two brothers who attend Estero High School started a chapter of a national organization dedicated to establishing friendships between special needs children and other students.

The “Fantastic Friends” group is planning a Valentine’s Day dance for 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the school on 21900 River Ranch Road.

