Local Spotlight: Better Food Farm

FORT MYERS, Fla.- There is a family-owned farm here in Southwest Florida that is growing an amazing amount of hydroponic fruits and vegetables. Chad Jonas and Ted Camacho from Better Food Farm stopped by the studio with more information on how to buy local.
Better Food Farm at Local Roots farmers markets
- Lakes Park Farmers Market- Wednesdays 9:00 AM-1:00 PM
- Coconut Point Farmers Market- Thursdays 9:00 AM-1:00 PM
- Bonita Springs Farmers Market- Saturdays 8:00 AM-1:00 PM
