Lack of arrest after Cape officer crash raises questions
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The owner of a Nicholas Parkway home damaged when an SUV driven by a Cape Coral police officer plowed into it is considering a civil lawsuit as he wonders why no arrest has been made.
Officer Emily Zyvoloski had a blood-alcohol level of .253 — more than three times the legal limit — when the crash took place Dec. 3. More than two weeks later, she remains on paid administrative leave and hasn’t been arrested.
But DUI investigations typically take time, experts say. Police have incentive not to rush, according to Peter Dennis, a Fort Myers attorney who isn’t connected to the Zyvoloski case but who’s handled hundreds of other DUI cases.
“Once an arrest is made, the clock starts ticking for the prosecution,” Dennis said. “So you don’t want to prematurely start that process. You want to make sure that before you do that, you have as much information as possible.”
The Cape Coral Police Department has been mum about the incident involving their officer, but in 2015, Lt. Dana Coston explained why it was nearly two months before police made an arrest in a fatal DUI crash at a pool hall.
“From the forensics at the scene, forensics of the vehicle itself, to lab work, to the high level of math involved, these can takes weeks if not months,” Coston said.
For now, the home hit in the crash is boarded up, and the waiting game continues.
|Reporter:
|Adam Wright
AdamWINKNews
|Writer:
|Chuck Myron
winknews
Looks like a cover up, i was hoping our new police chief was going to do the right thing, but dosnt look like he will. the question is, if it was jane q. public who caused the accident, she would of been taken to the hospital and after treatment she would have been arrested. she should have been treated like anybody else. she also should have been fired right away. all this does is give cape coral and the good police officers a bad name. the homeowners should absolutely file a lawsuit, they are innocent victims. we need our cape cops to crackdown on all the drunks out there not be part of the problem. thankyou to wink news for keeping up on this story, now put a mic in front of the police chief and mayor and demand some answers.
Right on John, I also thank wink news for staying on top of this story. CCPD are stalling on this DUI by Emily zyvoloski to find a way out for her. And yes I argee with John ask the mayor and police chief, what is the hold up? Any one else would be handcuffed to the bed then taken straight to jail after the hospital. Absolutely special treatment. Absolutely a cover up. No justice No peace in Cape Coral.
Paid leave too ? Why not tickets for a cruise along with the package deal .
They have to wait for the official lab report of her blood that was taken before arrest. Unless you know the facts involved you should not assume anything. Re-read the article on what the attorney said that knows something about DUI cases and stop saying things you not know what you speak of. There is no special treatment being given to this officer. It’s standard procedure to wait for official lab reports of the blood taken.
I would say paid leave is a bit of a special treatment. Ijs
Actually it is not special treatment. It’s standard policy all over. Do you want someone NOT convicted of a crime punished beforehand?
That is not the case here. She could not be any more guilty of her crime.
What do you expect from Cape corrupt? The mayor is an idiot and the police force is corrupt. Special treatment? Yes, any one else would have been bleeding in their jail cell. No justice No peace in Cape corrupt.
She is still on paid leave and no arrest has been made as of 12-22-16.
