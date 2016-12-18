Man robbed at gunpoint near Ritz-Carlton in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint Sunday at Gulfshore Boulevard and Southbay Drive near The Ritz-Carlton, a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy said.
The accused robber is at large and is believed to have left the scene in a green Jeep Cherokee SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim lost his rent money in the robbery, which took place at about 4 p.m.
The crime is unusual for the upscale area near Vanderbilt Beach.
No further information is immediately available.
