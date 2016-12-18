Man robbed at gunpoint near Ritz-Carlton in North Naples

Published: December 18, 2016 6:44 PM EST
Updated: December 18, 2016 7:06 PM EST
ELIAS YACOB/WINK News

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint Sunday at Gulfshore Boulevard and Southbay Drive near The Ritz-Carlton, a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy said.

The accused robber is at large and is believed to have left the scene in a green Jeep Cherokee SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim lost his rent money in the robbery, which took place at about 4 p.m.

The crime is unusual for the upscale area near Vanderbilt Beach.

No further information is immediately available.

1 of 5
A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon at this scene at Gulfshore Boulevard and Southbay Drive in North Naples. (ELIAS YACOB/WINK News)
A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon at this scene at Gulfshore Boulevard and Southbay Drive in North Naples. (ELIAS YACOB/WINK News)
A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon at this scene at Gulfshore Boulevard and Southbay Drive in North Naples. (ELIAS YACOB/WINK News)
A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon at this scene at Gulfshore Boulevard and Southbay Drive in North Naples (ELIAS YACOB/WINK News)
A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon at this scene at Gulfshore Boulevard and Southbay Drive in North Naples (ELIAS YACOB/WINK News)

6 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY