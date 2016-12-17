3 men arrested, facing charges for 2015 Lehigh Acres killing
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Three men were arrested Saturday for their role in the killing of 21-year-old Rashawn Myers who was discovered shot to death in a car on Nov. 5, 2015.
Max Herard, 21, and Christopher Perez, 22, are facing second degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling.
Michael Stanley, 24, is facing charges for shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling.
Myers was killed near Bowland Lehigh off Homestead Road.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
I am sooo glad they were cought. R.I.P Rashawn. I know your mom I’m sure she is HAPPY it’s over.