Victim of fatal Bonita Springs hit-and-run crash identified
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities identified 46-year-old Shannon Scofield as the bicyclist who was killed in Thursday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Scofield was riding his bike within the southbound lane Old U.S. 41 when he was hit by an unknown driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. He was thrown from his bike and landed in the street.
Investigators are still searching for the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers.
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
winknews
so sad. Rest in peace.
RIP
That stretch leads to a migrant camp, many on bikes . Why NO lighting ???
Rest in peace Shane.
Rip Shanny Scofield
that stretch of road needs a bike path…
Love and miss you Shane! RIP
Im his sister on my ..OMG
.so shocked !! Please help us find person who left my brother in the middle of street !! Such a tragedy..
Omg Shanny we just talked. I hope they find the person who did this to you my friend. Ride high my friend, read easy, until we meet again, I miss you