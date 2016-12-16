Victim of fatal Bonita Springs hit-and-run crash identified

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities identified 46-year-old Shannon Scofield as the bicyclist who was killed in Thursday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Scofield was riding his bike within the southbound lane Old U.S. 41 when he was hit by an unknown driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. He was thrown from his bike and landed in the street.

Investigators are still searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers.