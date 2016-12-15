Hearts & Homes for Veterans

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hearts & Homes for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that puts veterans in Southwest Florida first. It helps them get food and jobs, while providing homes for those who need them. Founder Don Payton and Tom Donahue, who sits on the board of directors, joined us in studio to tell us more about the organization and how to get involved.

The organization hopes to fulfill some “Christmas Wishes” — including the construction and paving of a parking lot at its service and distribution center. It’s also hoping to soon provide dental care for the veterans, which is the second-highest cost for veterans.