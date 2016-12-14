Cape Coral officer’s record mostly clean before crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Newly released documents in an officer’s personnel file reveal mostly commendable service despite accusations that she was driving drunk when she crashed into a home on Dec. 3.
Cape Coral Police Officer Emily Zyvoloski, 33, had a blood-alcohol level of .253, more than three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash. She caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the house at 422 Nicholas Parkway E., the owners said Wednesday.
Cape Coral police are conducting a DUI investigation into the crash, but Zyvoloski has not been arrested at this time.
The incident is one of only two unfavorable marks in her work history files, which date back to her 2007 hiring. The first involved a November 2015 Facebook review in which she accused a business of being complicit in illegal activity.
“Stay away in case they get raided,” Zyvoloski wrote, according to her personnel file.
Police believed the business may have had ties to an insurance fraud scheme and marijuana sales, but Zyvoloski didn’t tell anyone at the department about it. Her inaction resulted in remedial training ordered by Chief Bart Connelly in January 2016.
Overall, Zyvoloski had high markings for her attitude. In 2011, she was lauded for her work in prosecuting a gang known as Top 6. She completed a DUI refresher course in November 2015.
|Reporter:
|Adam Wright
AdamWINKNews
Does it really matter what she did before she drank herself into a coma 3X over the legal limit and crashed into a house a house and 2 cars. She is out of the hospital and free of all charges. Cape Coral is full of drunks and drug addicts. What a black eye for Cape Coral. People should know what kind of town this is before they move here.
Follow the law….
Tattoos….. yep not fit to be a…….????
Great logic, you must have been arrested by them ????
Trust she will be charged with DUI, have to follow the law when LEO gets charged
We all have bad nights. Example setting is not why we pay our security forces. Thats what NFL stars are for.
Yes a DUI 3X over the legal limit and 60,000$$ in property damage is definitely a bad night for a police officer. I disagree with your comment, I believe a police officer should set a good example in his or her community. This officer has had issues in the past and is covered in tattoos, maybe not the best representative for Cape Coral police department . But it seems Cape coral PD is doing a great job of covering this up. So maybe it’s time to move out of crooked cape coral.
I don’t see what having tattoos has anything to do with her judgment or character. Her decision to drive drunk was not a good one but I don’t think her “being covered in tattoos” has anything to do with that.
Most real police departments have strick appearance policies when it comes to tattoos and professional appearance. But it does show a pattern of bad behavior on her part. Cape Coral is DUI central but not for its police officers.
There are plenty of “real” police departments all over the country with officers who have tattoos, as do many fire fighters and service veterans. I don’t think getting a tattoo is a pattern of bad behavior. I agree that she should be held accountable and this really has nothing to do with her but more just the shallow ignorance of having tattoos meaning you have lack of judgment.
I bet if it was just Joe or Jane Citizen who was driving that car, they would have already been arrested and charged. Double standard????
Yes I agree Alex she should pay her debt, she should face up to her consequences. But when will that happen?
She must have no different treatment as any other civilian doing the same, she should have been arrested, booked in, and charged. She was off duty, really?? Paid on administrative leave .. must be nice been off duty have over over the limit and caused big property damage ,thanks God no one was harm. We all know we have our bad days where we make wrong decisions but again she needs to disciplined like any other civilian, and especially being someone who holds a “respected position” in the community, come CCPD no matter what she hasn’t done in the past, set a example to those who look after you guys!
There needs to be an independent review of the cape coral police department for how they do not hold their officers accountable for their actions.
Well at least she didn’t shoot any black men
She should be charged and held responsible for the damage, her license should be suspended, as anybody else would be. without a doubt she should be fired from the cape coral police dept., it will be a good test for the new police chief to see if he does the right thing.
this is a good test for wink news, lets see if they do the follow ups, and put a camera in front of the mayor and police chief and ask why she wasnt charged, arrested, fired and what she’s doing to make good for the damage she caused. if im not mistaken i dont think her auto insurance will pay for it.
Good idea john.
If a non Officer did this, they would have been arrested while in the hospital and chained to the bed. Why is she not arrested yet? Enough of this professional get out of jail passes
True that Sharon. She has an unpaid debt, where are her consequences? Cape Coral PD is corrupt.
No justice No peace in Cape Coral.
Sunday Dec 18. Still no arrest has been made.
I support our police force!!
But this is WRONG!!
She needs to be held accountable! Any other non police citizen would be!!!!!
Please Wink News keep on this investigation.
It can’t be that the police is above the law!!
THIS IS WRONG!