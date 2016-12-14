Cape Coral officer’s record mostly clean before crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Newly released documents in an officer’s personnel file reveal mostly commendable service despite accusations that she was driving drunk when she crashed into a home on Dec. 3.

Cape Coral Police Officer Emily Zyvoloski, 33, had a blood-alcohol level of .253, more than three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash. She caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the house at 422 Nicholas Parkway E., the owners said Wednesday.

Cape Coral police are conducting a DUI investigation into the crash, but Zyvoloski has not been arrested at this time.

The incident is one of only two unfavorable marks in her work history files, which date back to her 2007 hiring. The first involved a November 2015 Facebook review in which she accused a business of being complicit in illegal activity.

“Stay away in case they get raided,” Zyvoloski wrote, according to her personnel file.

Police believed the business may have had ties to an insurance fraud scheme and marijuana sales, but Zyvoloski didn’t tell anyone at the department about it. Her inaction resulted in remedial training ordered by Chief Bart Connelly in January 2016.

Overall, Zyvoloski had high markings for her attitude. In 2011, she was lauded for her work in prosecuting a gang known as Top 6. She completed a DUI refresher course in November 2015.