U.S. Sugar to restore historic train
CLEWISTON, Fla. — U.S. Sugar welcomed home a living piece of its history Tuesday in the form of a 97-year-old steam engine.
Engine No. 148, a locomotive used to haul sugarcane in the 1950s, just completed a two-month journey from Colorado to Southwest Florida that began after U.S. Sugar purchased the train from a private owner.
“This is something that has railroad buffs all over the state and all over the country out of their minds with joy,” historian Seth Bramson said.
Another train was used to transport the locomotive from Colorado, but a team of U.S. Sugar mechanics plans to restore it to operating condition, a project that’s expected to be finished within the next year.
It won’t be hauling sugarcane again but will instead become a show piece that U.S. Sugar plans to make open to the public.
“I think it gives the community some excitement, to see some of their own heritage coming back home,” said Ken McDuffie, senior vice president of agricultural productions for U.S. Sugar. “A lot of the residents remember steam locomotives back when they were young.”
|Reporter:
|Ellen Thalls
EllenWINKNews
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
winknews
I don’t know what planet you are from, but the steam locomotive was invented in the early 1800s. Then, Dr. Rudolf Diesel patented the first compression ignition engine in 1892.
They should divest some canefields south of the lake and restore some historic everglades, rather than this warming but ultimately useless public relations pain train.
Wink should try their hand at journalism, to save the souls (for Christmas) of the young reporters who play their small but damaging part in a news system designed to keep most oblivious and unaware of their oblivity. In short, with trains dancing in their heads while fish die, people are sickened on heavily subsidised white sugar, and they await the Donald to take office so he can hand the county over to more corporate interests.
You sound like a liberal retard.
…and a real malcontent.
Well said, but I would also add uninformed
Tanner, lots of other crops are grown in the EAA. And you specify “refined white sugar” as if their is something else? The FDA doesn’t allow for the sale of unrefined or raw sugar. And brown sugar is just sugar with molasses, which is also a by-product of grinding sugar cane. You, sir or ma’am, are a fool. And a hypocrite unless you can honestly say you never consume products containing sugar. Which I highly doubt.
Good to see that they are preserving a bit of the past. Very few of those left. Good for US Sugar!
What are these people talking about ?
The train , the train !…. and Tanner ,you need prayers!!!
None of know what your talking about. I bet you all were not even born in Florida. Bunch of northerns I bet.
