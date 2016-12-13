Hendry deputy arrested; faces perjury, misconduct charges
LABELLE, Fla. — A Hendry County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and is facing perjury and misconduct charges, the sheriff’s office said.
Sgt. Robert Archer has been placed on administrative leave without pay. He had previously been on leave with pay since being charged with lying on a search warrant.
Court documents show Archer sought a judge’s approval to search a trailer, but the judge didn’t sign the search warrant. Archer searched the trailer anyway, leading to multiple drug-related charges against its occupant that wound up being dropped.
The state attorney’s office subsequently filed a contempt of court charge against Archer.
Archer’s attorney, Lee Hollander, said the allegation that he performed the search is “completely false.”
“He towed the vehicle, didn’t search it,” Hollander said. “He towed it pursuant to policy and it was searched by another deputy at the impound lot.”
The three perjury charges Archer faces are misdemeanors, while the misconduct charge would be a felony. The sheriff’s office is planning an internal investigation into the allegations once the court case is finished.
Archer maintains his innocence, the sheriff’s office said, and Hollander said the perjury allegations are off-base.
“[They’re alleging that] somehow, someway he falsified a report,” Hollander said. “They cite the report but they don’t say what he allegedly falsified in it.”
The development is the latest in a string of issues for Sheriff Steve Whidden, who’s the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation for potentially interfering with his department’s investigation of a September 2015 hit-and-run crash involving a 15-year-old girl.
These court documents detail the counts against Archer:
This is just the TIP of the ICE BERG
How can you have contempt of court charges for something that didn’t happen in a court room?
Ignoring a oral ir written order of a Judge in or out of the courtroom. Applying for a search warrant affidavit and it being denied by a Judge and executing the equivalent anyway. Standard Operating Procedure for the Hendry County Sheriff Office. Glad it finally came out publicly. If you have been arrested or had a case involving Archer get it thrown out. If credibility is shot officially too bad so sad.
It’s actually too bad so sad that people believe everything they hear. Remember the phrase “innocent unit proven guilty”. Why judge officer Archer when you don’t know the whole story or ALL the facts. What happened to the days when we had respect for the police officers sworn to serve and protect us? How many of us would go out everyday and put our lives on the line, especially in this crazy world. Judge not that you won’t be judged. Let officer Archer have his day in court, then the media and the public will know the truth. THIS MAN IS INNOCENT!
> What happened to the days when we had respect for the police officers sworn to serve and protect us?
The officers have lost that respect by their obvious routine criminal behavior and operating like a crime families, which became apparent to all with the advent of video recording of their conduct, and dozens of new evidence of that on youtube every single day.
> How many of us would go out everyday and put our lives on the line, especially in this crazy world
Much more than the officers, who are officially trained that their own safety (rather than ours) is their #1 priority.
If he is found innocent, you won’t hear about from WINK. They seem to have an agenda against the Sheriff.
cannot believe they did not block out the victim or suspects name. are they crazy. there will be a lawsuit for that one. and what you said about judging is very true.