East Naples man faces murder charges in mother’s killing

EAST NAPLES, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of his mother, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Yuzo Nishi faces a second-degree murder charge after his mother, 51-year-old Maria Bertalmio, was found dead Sunday night.

Nishi told emergency dispatchers that Bertalmio was bleeding while inside their home at 6380 Radio Road Unit 28, located in the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park. He said his mother tried to kill him, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency crews pronounced Bertalmio dead at the scene. A knife was found inside the home, deputies said.

Nearby residents were shocked by the crime.

“It’s nothing you would expect,” neighbor Phyllis Thompson said. “It’s not expected in Sunny Acres.”

Nishi is due in court Tuesday.