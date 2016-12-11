East Naples man faces murder charges in mother’s killing
EAST NAPLES, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of his mother, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.
Yuzo Nishi faces a second-degree murder charge after his mother, 51-year-old Maria Bertalmio, was found dead Sunday night.
Nishi told emergency dispatchers that Bertalmio was bleeding while inside their home at 6380 Radio Road Unit 28, located in the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park. He said his mother tried to kill him, the sheriff’s office said.
Emergency crews pronounced Bertalmio dead at the scene. A knife was found inside the home, deputies said.
Nearby residents were shocked by the crime.
“It’s nothing you would expect,” neighbor Phyllis Thompson said. “It’s not expected in Sunny Acres.”
Nishi is due in court Tuesday.
|Reporter:
Nicole Papageorge
nicole_WINK
|Writer:
|Chuck Myron
winknews
A son’s love for his mother
There’s absolutely no excuse for killing your mother!!! Move out!! Rent an efficiency apartment. Get a life. Why send yourself to prison? I simpathize with the family. You just lost two members. Sad :((
There’s much more to this than STINK NEWS is letting on.
She was a very nice lady, smailing every time,willing to help others…rest in peace.