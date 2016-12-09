Suspect still sought in ambush shooting of Collier mother

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Danielle Trevino remembers Dec. 13, 2015 vividly.

“I was coming home from a birthday celebration to my mom’s house and I was shot from behind three times,” she recalled. “How can you explain to someone what that feels like? I don’t think you can.”

Trevino was shot several times in the stomach and left forearm by an unknown assailant.

She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and physically recovered over the ensuing months. Her now four-year-old son was a witness to the shooting.

“Seeing my son have nightmares and become withdrawn and scared hurts,” Trevino said.

Trevino’s case is one of many of Southwest Florida’s unsolved crimes.

“I want someone to come forward, even if they think it’s a lie or if it’s a rumor,” she said.

A few months ago, an anonymous donor added $14,000 to the Crime Stoppers $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Trevino. That reward still remains in place today.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Trevino is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers and an additional $14,000 from the anonymous donor. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.