Suspect still sought in ambush shooting of Collier mother
GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Danielle Trevino remembers Dec. 13, 2015 vividly.
“I was coming home from a birthday celebration to my mom’s house and I was shot from behind three times,” she recalled. “How can you explain to someone what that feels like? I don’t think you can.”
Trevino was shot several times in the stomach and left forearm by an unknown assailant.
She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and physically recovered over the ensuing months. Her now four-year-old son was a witness to the shooting.
“Seeing my son have nightmares and become withdrawn and scared hurts,” Trevino said.
Trevino’s case is one of many of Southwest Florida’s unsolved crimes.
“I want someone to come forward, even if they think it’s a lie or if it’s a rumor,” she said.
A few months ago, an anonymous donor added $14,000 to the Crime Stoppers $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Trevino. That reward still remains in place today.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Trevino is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers and an additional $14,000 from the anonymous donor. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.
|Reporter:
|Olivia Mancino
OliviaWINKNews
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
winknews
I really do hope you get justice for what happened to you. Nobody deserves something like this to happen. I just keep thinking why would my cousin Victor started mudding peoples name right away, they should look at him and you as well. Maybe trying to get police not look his way. Probably the two of you planned it or had a fight. Everyone is a suspect, even close family as well as friends. When I see you at our family events I just look at you and think what did this girl do that someone would shoot her. Maybe it wasn’t you that they were targeting it could have been anyone that was in the household or just random shooting. You never know now a days people will do anything. Lately shooting have been happening for no reason everywhere people have no heart doing things like this. God will judge them. Sometimes the police start investigating the wrong people that they don’t look at other people as much. The system is way f’d up. Im hoping that with these $15,000 dollar reward, should bring someone who knows something to come forward. Prayers to everyone!