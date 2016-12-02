Arcadia teacher prompts child abuse investigation involving napkins
ARCADIA, Fla. – A special education teacher is under investigation after allegedly stuffing paper napkins in a student’s mouth, DeSoto County school officials said Friday.
Carol Pauls is suspended from teaching at Nocatee Elementary School while the Department of Children and Families investigates.
Her third-grade student Taylor Muryzn told his mother, Sandra, that Pauls said she’d “shove [a] napkin down his throat.”
“They were trying to quiet him down. He was being a little rowdy,” Sandra Murzyn said. “He was choking and gagging and coughing and crying the whole time and everything and he was really upset.”
Reporter:
Michelle Kingston
Writer:
Chloe Herring
I be shoving napkin down her throat and duck tape it. Pick on someone your own size child abuser
I be shoving napkin down her throat and duck tape over her big mouth. Pick on someone your own size child abuser.that makes me sick. Protect our children
Amen
I have a special needs child and Thank God he never had suffer this type of abuse. I would be spending the rest of my life behind bars. This is just disgusting. Id still be stuffing napkins down her throat. Prayers for our children. This world is going to crap.
I just don’t understand how someone could do that to a child, that upsets me , poor child is probably traumatized, that lady deserves to go to prison in my opinion and never be allowed to work with kids , obviously that job wasn’t for her. I honestly think all schools should have cameras in classrooms, hallways
Maybe people should hear the other side of the story. Not all teachers are out to be the bad guy. From my experience students cause problems when they get in trouble they make up stories. All these people going after the teacher is crazy you don’t know what that student had done did do has done in the past and knowing if it’s a special education teacher that they’re dealing with children with severe behaviors do I agree with if the teacher did that she should be punished yes but if the teacher did not do that until the investigation is complete we can’t sit there and say she should be in prison and stuff shoved down her throat duct taped that’s making you just as much the monster
It was another teacher that reported the incident. (I work with the child’s father.)
Some run on sentences there huh? Sounds like your stating that a teacher of special needs children should still be able to negatively react to the past and present actions of a student. Wether there is another story or not, the situation should have been handled differently.
No not saying that saying that maybe the child said that the teacher did that, but the teacher didn’t. We don’t know the whole story ever think of that
I’m sorry but it’s not hear say, there has been a police report filed, and DCF is investigating and two adult witnesses to boot. So I would’not call it hear say at this point
-2pts foe spelling……WHETHER
FOR…..damned cell phone!
So far all we know is what the child is saying. Until all facts are in let’s not decide what should be done. So far all I know is what the child said at that may or may not be fact. So quit rushing to judge what we know nothing about.
Thank you as teachers we are expected to be everything to a lot of students but a child says something we jump to conclusions; but that that child call the teacher names and hit that teacher and we font have a big media spectical.
There is no way you are a teacher. Your grammar and sentence structure is nothing short of horrible.
What’s worse is that this is a special education teacher they’re talking about. She’s supposed to be trained to handle special needs kids. Special needs kids get loud and rowdy. Hell, ALL kids get loud and rowdy.
I don’t know what the other side of the story as I’m sure there is one. However, I know the murzyns personally, and Taylor is a really good kid. Yes, as a special needs child, he can be loud and a little wild. But, that is no way to handle it as a teacher. I’m not going to say that the teacher deserves any negative treatment because it is not my place to judge. All I’m saying about her is that if you honestly can’t handle Taylor and children like him, then it may be in the best interest of everyonethat you remove yourself from the position
Very well said “friend of the family”. With all that’s going on in this situation and in this world these days, it is good to see someone being logical about a difficult situation.
Im on the teachers side. I work with the father of the kid, Did anyone ask if the parents make sure the kid is taking his meds? He should be taking meds to calm him down, But the father wont give them to him because they dont like it when he,s on them. The kid is in trouble all the time, This is the fourth school this kid has been in. No one can seem tho handle him. Whats next? the kid starts torturing animals? Will he be another Jeffrey Dahmer?