Babysitter accused of killing Fort Myers infant
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An investigation into the Thursday morning death of an 8-month-old boy at a Fort Myers home led to the arrest of the boy’s caregiver/babysitter, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rafael Carrion Jr., 27, is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to the sheriff’s office. The boy, Julian Valdez, was pronounced dead at Gulf Coast Hospital, where he was taken after emergency personnel responded to a 3 a.m. call that he wasn’t breathing at Carrion’s home on 4944 N. Galaxy Drive.
Autopsy results showed massive head injuries to Julian that were consistent with a violent beating, and Carrion could not explain how they happened, the sheriff’s office said.
“This innocent life, lost at the hands of a monster, has affected me and my team today in a profound way,” Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott said in a statement. “I can’t find the words to adequately describe my anger and heartache.”
Carrion was being booked into the Lee County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s the 14th time he’s been arrested in Lee County. His previous bookings involve numerous alleged thefts, while others are related to drugs and a hit-and-run.
Carrion’s father, Rafael Carrion Sr., said that despite his past, his son would never harm a child.
“He didn’t hit that kid,” Carrion Sr. said. “I know my son. He got in a little trouble but he’s not that type. I can tell you that.”
Carrion Jr. was the one who called 911 when Julian wasn’t breathing, Carrion Sr. said.
The mother of the child is a friend of Carrion Jr., who had been babysitting her three children free of charge, according to Carrion Sr., who said his son told him he hadn’t seen the mother for eight days and wasn’t able to get a hold of her.
Carrion Sr. said his son was crying as he called him from jail, where he’s being held on $600,000 bond.
The name of Julian’s mother is unclear. The identity and whereabouts of the baby’s father also remain a mystery.
|Reporter:
|Morgan Frances
MorganWINKNews
|Writer:
|Chuck Myron
winknews
Well said Max. First the family of the young girl, Diana Alvarez , which we all know that she didn’t just get kidnapped. I just know her own family sold her.
And now this guy. It sickens me that a parent would stick up for a child no matter what. If my daughter did. Something so horrific I wouldn’t act like she should never do anything so horrible. The man had a hit and run charge. Obviously he has no respect for human life. If this idiot is this poor child’s mother’s boyfriend, it wouldn’t surprise me
WOW.. Max and Jennifer Bell..all I’m going to say is Jeffrey Donmer, Ted Bundy, Charles Mansion, the zodiac Killer, the list goes on.. . Doesn’t matter you skin color or heritage, if your a monster, your a monster
I am just wondering where skin color was used? I went back and read the top two comments and didn’t see anything, but maybe I’ve miss additional comments???
thats right if they are a monster they will not change. only God can change them. and no skin color was ever mentioned. its not about color. its about choices. and yes it is the government and judges keep the wrongs one in prison or jail and they let the criminals go free and they continue to commit. I dislike judges and all others very much. it should be the same across the board. this crime gets so much time etc. same with bond. I have seen people keep doing the same thing over and over and unless they are killed at the hands of the public they will continue to commit. look at the guys father saying oh not my son .really now. what kind of a son has no regard for a child’s life. a person”s life. when you hit and run you obviously are running from something the law of the land .and the crime of probably no license insurance etc.
Jennifer Bell says she is so happy that Trump is president. Most of us are, no mater what anyone says; but this is not going to stop these types of events from occurring. It’s evident that jail doesn’t rehabilitate these people. Let’s see how long it will be before this man is out again. We can thank our judicial system. We can thank the judges and lawyers who make it possible for people like Rafael Carrion to walk the streets again to commit yet another crime.
WHO IN THEIR RIGHT MIND, would leave this ANIMAL in charge of an infant?
Really care giver who In their right mind would trust him with their baby/child
The parent(s) must also be held accountable.
If you read his rap sheet, NO self respecting parent would leave their child with someone like this slim bag.
Exactly! Then again, these animals obviously aren’t very caring or self respecting. All three need to be put away for the rest of their miserable lives.
What about the other 2 kids how where they what are they saying
Surely the other kids were talked to?
And yes who in their right mind, indeed. Rap sheet, RED FLAG. SITTING FOR 3 kids for FREE? RED FLAG. Hasnt seen mother for 8 days? RED FLAG. He didnt report her missing? RED FLAG. I’m wondering if Mom is alive. Possibly she came home a few days ago and found her baby beat to near death, and got herself all the way dead. This story brings to mind a little girl found in Arcadia quite a few years ago, ive never gotten baby SHANNON NICOLE COOK out of my mind. Wish WINK would follow that up, because i wouldn’t be surprised if mother and man of the month are out of jail, what they did was hideous, they should have got the chair.
Rest in heaven little ones.
Her father was laying in a hospital bed when a photo of his deceased baby girl came across the tv screen asking the publics help in identifying the child! Can you imagine what Shannon daddy went thru, finding out that his dead child was left at the employees entrance of Arcadia hospital and then finding out what happened to her and by WHO ??
My heart STILL aches for little Shannon! !!
RIP baby Julian. You will receive justice. I hate to think of the pain you went through at the hands of this monster. How can someone do this to an innocent child? He was just a small baby. I really hope the mother is also charged for this. You should have just left them with their grandmother or someone who actually cared for them babies. My heart is broken
Sickening I must say, poor baby , I’ll tell you one thing collier county does not play with stuff like this , this dude has a record and it’s just another slap coming from ft.myers sheriff department, I personally think there not going there job! How many cases have they solved ? None
The other children are infants too.,….. You people that blame the mother need to rethink!!! She is a single mother and she thought he was a friend!!!!!! She lost a son give her some respect and condolences
Yet she left the children with this idiot and has not been in touch for eight days? Does not sound like she deserves any of my respect or condolences. My thoughts area for her poor children. I hope they are all taken away from her and taken to a safe place!
She hasn’t been in contact for 8 days says the scum who killed her son really??!! Think about what u are saying
Jacob Wetterlings, abductor/rapist/murderer 27 years later & never charged,Finally leads authorities to his remain. Should be hung by his nuts–k till death as should all criminal who harm anyone parent or not, including those who cover for and protect those animals.
Nice friend, yeah she lost a baby, poor thing is finally being held in gentle care! You can pick your friends, but not your family. Eight days, come on, that’s the holiday spirit! Hope she had a grand, Thanks for giving Thanksgiving
Just fyi don’t believe everything you hear or read just because they said 8 days don’t make it true
Curious as to where all of our tax’s are spent? There you have it. Over and above the tragedy of the child’s death, the fact that some gang banger want-a be is babysitting someone’s THREE children. But the responsible members of society work 12 hour days to pay taxes to help support this behavior.
What does Donald trump have anything to do with the hispanic people in a case like this… What about the many white people that murder and disappear their kid their own kids Jennifer bell you are in no position of pointing fingers to a race for a certain that your type are more likely to commit.
Blow the creep’s brains out, right now, before the end of the day.
No body knows the situation. So don’t be putting blame. On the mother single mom of three she begged the grandma to watch and always to drunk to take care of them. Dad a is in jail and when he was not in jail he barely helped. She got a job last resort not knowing him criminal back ground ask o friend she thought of 7 years when volunteered to help her out. She did not leave her kids for 8 days. We dont ask for back ground checks on friends that why we trust and can call them friends. So DO NOT BAD MOUTH HER TO ALL TJAT HAS NOT WALKED IN HER SHOES. LOVE YOU JULIAN. AND LOVE AMANDA
Read the details he told his dad he had not seen the mother for eight days. So the dad to this animal is lying? Really! what kind of person comes to the defense of a mom who left her kids with this creep for the holidays. Hope her other kids are being held in the loving arms of angels who care
Read the details he told his dad he had not seen the mother for eight days. So the dad to this animal is lying? Really! what kind of person comes to the defense of a mom who left her kids with this creep for the holidays. Hope her other kids are being held in the loving arms of angels who cares.
People don’t know what they’re talking about this baby was at my house 3 days before his death the mother did not leave her baby with this idiot for 8 days. She is a good mom and loves ger kids
Shelly Perez Tello: Sounds like you should contact the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Department if you haven’t already. As of the writing of this article, the police wasn’t even sure of the baby’s mother’s name. And you seem to be personal friends with them. Sorry for your loss.
Who, regardless of the situation, would trust the care of their babies with someone with face tattoos?
Exactly!!! His face alone just about make one believe he’s innocent
This is a very sad situation & it all could’ve been avoided if the Mother was a responsible parent. There are places & resourses that could’ve been used to help with Child Care expenses if she couldn’t afford them. I am not a mother but by no means would I have left my child/children with a Man with an extensive background that he has including Sexual Assault on a Victim 12 yrs old!! He is sick & she is even sicker for leaving her kids for DAYS with this man! Poor Baby..u are in God’s hands now & u are free of any pain or anymore suffering that u were enduring. RIP baby Julian!!!
If everyone look n heard the news the suspect dad told that he call his dad n told him my baby n then changed it to the baby. Who says the baby is not the suspect son.
Mother was out being a lesbian and left her boyfriend the babysitter to go be with a women. Smh I think he found out that she left him to go with the girl on her fb profile picture. I don’t understand why they keep calling him the babysitter when that was her boyfriend and they were living together. They should charge her with neglection and put her in jail as well. She did wrong too. Now she wants to act like a mother to her girlfriend’s little daughter. You should’ve been taking care of yourself to begin with. She told a lie that she was working which she wasn’t. She was out being in love with someone else. You should be ashamed of yourself your kids pay the price for your stupidity. You show no sympathy on Facebook and keep posting about you being in love how ridiculous.