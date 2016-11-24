Babysitter accused of killing Fort Myers infant

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An investigation into the Thursday morning death of an 8-month-old boy at a Fort Myers home led to the arrest of the boy’s caregiver/babysitter, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rafael Carrion Jr., 27, is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to the sheriff’s office. The boy, Julian Valdez, was pronounced dead at Gulf Coast Hospital, where he was taken after emergency personnel responded to a 3 a.m. call that he wasn’t breathing at Carrion’s home on 4944 N. Galaxy Drive.

Autopsy results showed massive head injuries to Julian that were consistent with a violent beating, and Carrion could not explain how they happened, the sheriff’s office said.

“This innocent life, lost at the hands of a monster, has affected me and my team today in a profound way,” Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott said in a statement. “I can’t find the words to adequately describe my anger and heartache.”

Carrion was being booked into the Lee County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s the 14th time he’s been arrested in Lee County. His previous bookings involve numerous alleged thefts, while others are related to drugs and a hit-and-run.

Carrion’s father, Rafael Carrion Sr., said that despite his past, his son would never harm a child.

“He didn’t hit that kid,” Carrion Sr. said. “I know my son. He got in a little trouble but he’s not that type. I can tell you that.”

Carrion Jr. was the one who called 911 when Julian wasn’t breathing, Carrion Sr. said.

The mother of the child is a friend of Carrion Jr., who had been babysitting her three children free of charge, according to Carrion Sr., who said his son told him he hadn’t seen the mother for eight days and wasn’t able to get a hold of her.

Carrion Sr. said his son was crying as he called him from jail, where he’s being held on $600,000 bond.

The name of Julian’s mother is unclear. The identity and whereabouts of the baby’s father also remain a mystery.