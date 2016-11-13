Married couple dead in south Fort Myers murder-suicide
SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A murder-suicide left two people dead in the gated Jamaica Bay community Sunday night, witnesses told WINK News.
Richard Downing and his wife Frances Downing, both 86, died in the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The witnesses said they spoke with Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies who’d been going in and out of the community for hours. An owner of a nearby bar said he saw a crime scene van go in.
It’s unclear precisely where the incident took place, but Villa Court was blocked off, according to the witnesses.
The investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said, declining to offer more specifics.
No further information is immediately available.
Reporter:
Ellen Thalls
Writer:
Chuck Myron
Time to update this story…what were the circumstances? Did the husband leave a note?
I’m from NW PA. My father served with him in The Strategic Air Command, Special Weapons Squadron, 1951-55. They were in Point Barrow Alaska for a year analyzing the upper atmosphere for Soviet nuclear testing. Richard was an avid photographer and we possess many colored slides of early 50’s Alaska and the 12 man outpost “On Top of the World” during the early cold war. Later, they were stationed at the McClellan Air Force Base, Sacramento, CA, analyzing our nuclear tests. Richard went home to Delaware and became a successful contractor helping air condition the construction of malls throughout the area. He retired early and sailed the Caribbean and Florida coasts for many years. Later when the threat of piracy drove him back to the land, he worked at Radio Shack helping develop Tandy computer sales. He kept in touch with us with a large Christmas letter every year. Recently, in the last 5 years, we corresponded through emails. He was brilliant and entertained many with his stories of the old days and the South Florida environment. Just last August, when we heard from him the last time, he was no different. Last week I wondered about him as we did not see any emails. I googled his name and was shocked to see this report. Then again, I knew how he and Fran stuck together for 6 & 1/2 decades. She became very ill, he had no one else. Goodbye old friends.