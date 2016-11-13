Married couple dead in south Fort Myers murder-suicide

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A murder-suicide left two people dead in the gated Jamaica Bay community Sunday night, witnesses told WINK News.

Richard Downing and his wife Frances Downing, both 86, died in the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The witnesses said they spoke with Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies who’d been going in and out of the community for hours. An owner of a nearby bar said he saw a crime scene van go in.

It’s unclear precisely where the incident took place, but Villa Court was blocked off, according to the witnesses.

The investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said, declining to offer more specifics.

No further information is immediately available.