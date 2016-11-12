Are older commercial truck drivers causing more danger on nation’s highways?
(CBS) — America’s trucking industry is facing a severe driver shortage. One estimate says about 48,000 drivers are needed to move 70 percent of the nation’s goods.
Companies are aggressively recruiting retirees. Drivers more than 65 years old make up about 10 percent of commercial vehicle operators in the U.S. A five month investigation by CBS News looks at how the increase in older drivers translates to potential danger on the nation’s highways.
This trend is a result of the recent downturn in the economy, reports CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave. Individuals are working well past the retirement age of 65. But as the industry has changed, the rules of the roads have not kept up with the times — raising the question: Is more screening needed for commercial drivers?
It was supposed to be a celebration for the Hooks family, driving from Oklahoma City to St. Louis in the summer of 2009 to see Ronnie become an elder at his church. But on I-44 near the state line, traffic slowed to a crawl.
“I was on the phone with them when it happened on that day, and the phone just went dead,” Ronnie said.
The semi driven by 76-year-old Donald Creed rolled on top of three cars, killing 10, including Hooks’ parents and two brothers.
On Aug. 19 in Newark, New Jersey, a bus was T-boned by another N.J. Transit bus driven by a 70-year-old. Two people died.
Days later, on Aug. 25, a truck hauling stones driven by a 74-year-old slammed into traffic in a construction zone in Binghamton, New York. Ten were hurt.
A CBS News analysis of crash data reveals a 19 percent increase in accidents involving commercial truck and bus drivers in their 70s, 80s and even 90s, in just the last three years. From 2013 to 2015, there were more than 6,636 involving elderly drivers in 12 states alone.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. James Loftis investigated the collision that tore apart the Hooks family. As head of the accident investigation unit, he’s noticed an increasing number of crashes involving older commercial drivers.
“The industry is looking for truck drivers. There’s a shortage in truck drivers. So they’re not going to self-regulate. The only way that that could be done is on the federal level,” Loftis said.
Rose McMurray was senior executive at the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration in the ‘90s. That’s when the agency, recognizing reaction time and stamina become compromised with age, considered implementing regular skills tests for older commercial drivers.
“It clearly can result in a lot of political backlash… so state governments have grappled with this, the federal government has grappled with this…because the age discrimination laws really intervene,” McMurray said.
The initiative was shelved because of the labor shortage and a lack of age restrictions. Trucking schools are now actively recruiting seniors, promising good benefits and money to supplement retirement.
We hired a 70-year-old former Texas state trooper and sent him with a hidden camera to Roadmaster, a school recruiting retirees.
“Is there an age limit or anything on this?” he asked the recruiter.
“There is not,” the recruiter said.
“Trucking is just — it’s a different kind of industry and environment. They like women any age, men of any age. As long as you are physically able to get behind that wheel and drive that truck,” the recruiter added. “We had two ladies, they were probably in their 80s.”
The company defended its policy. Dusty Cushard is the director of their Pennsylvania school. He says FMCSA, the agency regulating the trucking industry, does not prohibit training older drivers, and it’s against federal law to discriminate based on age.
“I follow the FMCSA guidelines… There’s no age on it. They pass the physical and everything, and they want to drive,” Cushard said.
FMCSA deputy administrator Daphne Jefferson acknowledges the increase in older commercial drivers. Her agency is now studying the trend.
“We are not quite at the point yet where we are ready to say one way or another if there needs to be a change in driver rules for, say, drivers over 65,” Jefferson said.
But Washington’s deliberations come too late for the Hooks family.
“We have all had to learn how to deal with it and deal with the recurring memories and the pain of not having them,” Ronnie said.
The driver of the truck that killed the Hooks family was charged with negligent homicide.
The aviation industry is also facing a shortage of pilots, but it has a mandatory retirement age of 65.
An association representing independent truck drivers said, while there are more commercial drivers over 70, “the greater majority of truck-related crashes are not caused by truckers, but are instead caused by other drivers.”
This article is nothing but a witch hunt 3 year study and 3 older drivers and this becomes a news article. If you’re going to do a valid story about truck drivers why not a month long ride along to see what’s it truly like. Very unfair story.
No one will enter this industry until the government recognizes drivers as skilled labour and until employers start increasing the pay in this industry so that it is comparative with other skilled trades.
Until such time absolutely NOTHING will be done with the exception of prosecuting and punishing those who are in the industry until it comes to a grinding halt!
Did you ever think that because it was a senior ,that the reason for the death. It could’ve been a young person talking texting that cause the truck to lose control are maybe a distracted driver .but as soon as it’s a truck then he the one to blame . I’ve seen a wreck where a 19 yr girl was texting while driving and killed 7 members of a family so it not because it’s a truck .let’s look at over all the number between old and young crashes and I think you would honestly have to retract that statement
Stop 4 wheelers from texting. 9 out of 10 cars that pass my are texting on there phones. This NEEDS to stop. I have seen people driving cars then not getting in the right lane for the exit and then get in an accident trying to get over for the exit. But the accident is always blamed on trucks
I would gladly support a mandatory retirement age of 65 and I am a commercial vehicle owner operator age 50…..I have seen drivers well past the age of 65 still out here doing a job a young person could be doing if they had the ability, aptitude and willingness to take a job in the industry and we’re not using drugs and alcohol frequently acting like goofs playing with their phones continually. A majority of the younger generation can hardly hold on to a Mc job . Have you seen these people with their tats and peircings and the like trying to get across the border driving 200,000 thousand dollars of truck and trailer with a million dollar load on the deck …..NO …..I wonder why ! wow what a world we live in ….lol
I am a recently retired driver in the UK. I was 73 when I quit, the last two years on local work. I had to take a full medical every 12 months which included a vision and ,Field Test, which records peripheral vision. We also have an older driver profile now, younger people want the certainty of when they get home at least. I loved it,and if my back wasn’t shot,I’d still be at it. Drive on
Just more junk news trying to start crap.Stat’s still say four wheelers more dangerous than any truck driver.wait till there is no driver to blame,industry will say it’s progress and a few deaths are collateral damage.Worth the risk for cheap freight.We’ll see where the news is then.tesla has proven that.
Something needs to be done about trucking companies holding new drivers to these very unfair contracts that keeps them from working anywhere unless you give them your life for a year with hardly any pay and home time…
So I’ve had to leave trucking because I could live of of what I was making and I’m just unable to go anywhere do to this unfair contract
Something needs to be done about trucking companies holding new drivers to these very unfair contracts that keeps them from working anywhere unless you give them your life for a year with hardly any pay and home time…
So I’ve had to leave trucking because I couldn’t live off of what I was making and I’m just unable to go anywhere do to this unfair contract
I think you should keep driving a truck as long as you can pass a d.o.the physical there should be no age limit
Always pushing for more regulations governing the truck driver. How about more rules governing automobile drivers. Check the statistics, see where the problems really are. No one likes the in – the – way trucks slowing down our busy lifestyles. We Americans are too important for that.
The shortage is being caused by the crooked trucking industries itself! They play the hire and fire game putting many younger qualified truckers out of the hiring process because this makes the truckers look as if they are job hopping Wich no one likes there fore no one wants to hire them! What is the Benifit of hire now fire now? My guess is good as yours folks. I’ve often wondered if these big trucking companies are being paid to do this by our very own Government the same way they pay farmers not to grow crops. You say why? Well to just keep the economy down and not letting it take off like it should. By hire and fire process you are not letting millions of blue collar workers make a good steady income that could be used to pay mortgage payments, cars notes and other bills. On the other hand you are letting freight loaded on trailers sit claiming we don’t have enough drivers thus creating cheap freight! Is anyone getting the picture now? I been driving for almost 20 years now and just barely catching on to this pattern. Hire and fire! It’s a con game and good American Truckers and America are suffering because of it! Time for it to stop! The beginning of 2016 I put a similar post up on Trucker Truth and they took it down immediately! Iam I on to something? You decide.
Also think of the tax breaks! Claiming new equipment truck/trailer not making money and claiming not able to move the freight! Big money scheme! Needs to stop!
Just start asking the drivers and they will tell you the truth the big o.t.r. just hire and fire all day long. I personally have been to enough of them to know something ain’t right and it ain’t the Drivers/Truckers.
Well if these old people get a decent amount for social security maybe the wont have to work thats the problem with this country we don’t look after our own im a truck driver and what i see is a lot of problems with drivers a majority that i encounter on the road should not be driving a truck its thrse big companies are to blame to make that capital gain
I call BS on this.. Older Drivers are more careful and pay more attention than the Younger “Billy Go Fasts”. Most have been there over the years and have a great deal of Experience. I am referring to drivers who have been on the road for some time. If you were to Train and older driver that had Never driven a truck, I would say there may be a problem as reflexes have slowed down where as the Seasoned Driver has been able to Adapt to the situation. I have had several drivers that were past 70 and they never had a speeding ticket or an Accident. They were always to their appointments on time and you never had to worry about Dope. If there was a light out they fix it. The younger ones are mostly Steering wheel Holders, are not dependable or courteous….
This makes me so mad blame trucker once again I started driving truck more than 20 years ago. Any more unfair regulations for the trucker and I think I am going to quite. The problem I see every day is jo blow on welfare out talking on his phone or texting in my lane and we are the problem. Or people that pass out and crash because or no restrictions on driving a car. Cant walk that’s fine here is your licence go ahead park up front. If u run some one down because u cant pay attention that’s fine. what a joke I bet if the car drivers had a dot physical over 50% would fail.
Slamming the older generation when their retirement if they have any isn’t enough for them to survive without having to find a career
Why don’t you look in the type of education and the quality of education at these truck driving schools that are producing to put newly recruited drivers out on the highway ???
Why don’t you investigate the number of drivers on the highway from the other countries and that American companies are hiring that do not speak or understand the English language if they cannot do that how can it read roadside at what type of qualifications do they have to drive?????
Safety First
I am or should I now say was a OTR Truck Driver for large Trucking Company.
Until the Terminal Manger and “what is harder to believe” the Safety Manager refused to replace the wrong tires with good tractions tires on my big rig.
Dec 4 2013 while making a delivery in Canada, came to full stop for snow drift going across the road.
8 pm
-16 degrees
Dec 7 2013 was back here at the VA hospital in *****.
January 15 2014 the VA surgeon amputated parts of my toes.
I now have permanent nerve damage.
I am almost 60 and truck driving career and possible my working career is ended.
The wrong tires contribute to the accident.
Truck Drivers are being pressure to driver with less than the right equipment. Unreasonable tight drive times., “If everything goes right” That more often than not will put you in violation “grey area” of DOT regulations. You have to deal with driver fatigue 24/7, month after month. This is not right.
I try
OSHA
The Corporate Office, for the Trucking Company.
Federal DOT
***** Commission on Human Rights
With 40,000 to 80,000 LBS
THIS IS A SAFETY ISSUE FOR COMMERCIAL TRUCK DRIVERS
AND THE PUBLIC SAFETY FOR THOSE WHO USED THE ROADS.
I have Pictures of tire before.
Work request to replace them.
Pictures after the accident.
All The Written Correspondence.
If we can save others from needless injures or worst! This is everyone one that on the road.
I am in bad shape but I can still Talk to everybody that will listen
and
can do something about This.
”Common Sense” “Winter time” “Mountains” “Snow” “Back Ice”
“Good Traction Tires on Your Drives ” “Safer drive times“
how about this try doing this get rid of driving schools and go back to the old days and let people learn by getting a permit to drive and then drive with someone with some knowledge. I no someone who worked at one of these schools and never even hauled a load they trained them and then they were a trainer. I;ve been driving 36 years and i have never seen any thing like it no respect for other drivers. Another thing drivers get tired because of 62 mile an hour trucks and running them e-logs and driving regulations. Why should i have to take a break at or by a certain time just because joe not so bright falls asleep at the wheel because he doesnt no when he;s tired . But it is not all his fault it is the big company ‘s with there e’logs they want you to run right to the minute because if you stop to get a second wind there blowing your phone up wondering why you stop. well all i can say is we need a truck strike to teach these morons alesson and to get the pay up and to get the feds off our backs because it is out of control because you have people making laws that no nothing about truking. I have alot more to say but do not have the time but i can tell you this it will not change untill we do something about it we have the power and we need to use it. I made more money 36 years ago there is something wrong with that.
Get your fat ass out from behind the desk and start actually traveling the road and see what you find and I believe you will see that most wreck’s involving trucks are caused by rookies because of the lack of training and then a handful of steering wheel holders that doesn’t have a damn clue what they are really doing
Hi!
Commercial truck tires represent a significant cost in truck driving. Extending the lifespan of your tires can help you save money and can keep you and everyone around you safer on the road.
hi!
Commercial truck tires represent a significant cost in truck driving. Extending the lifespan of your tires can help you save money and can keep you and everyone around you safer on the road.