Glades County landmark goes up in flames

PALMDALE, Fla. – A fire ripped through the Palmdale Cracker, a historic Glade County restaurant and convenience store, early Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but employees said it began on the second floor of the building.

Owner Larry Taylor said the store was central to the Palmdale community.

“It was the only nucleus that held these people together. It was the Saturday night special where kids went up and played checkers on the porch and had a Popsicle,” he said. “This store was the store that represented life at the turn of the century in the 30s and now it’s gone.”

Much of the restaurant was destroyed, but a sign out front that reads “The Palmdale Cracker: General merchandise and a bite to eat” still stands.

The store was reopened in 2015, according to media reports, and featured country-styled dishes and food items.

Authorities say the fire is not suspicious.

