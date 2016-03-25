FMPD: 17-year-old killed in Fort Myers drive-by

FORT MYERS, Fla.- One person was killed and a second injured in a drive-by shooting just before 11 a.m. on Dr. Ella Piper Way Friday, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Nathaniel Pitts, 17, died after being transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, authorities said, while the second victim is expected to survive.

Both were found “lying on the side of the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Captain Jim Mulligan with FMPD.

Police are looking for an early 2000s, green Nissan Ultima with tinted windows in connection with the shooting.

“I was sitting there on the porch and I heard about 6-7 gunshots and I start hollering at the kids that were out here to get in the house,” said Sharol Felton who lives nearby. “Every time I come home, somebody talking about they see somebody with a gun.”

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time they’ve heard gunshots ring along their street this week.

“We’re sick and tired of the shooting and the killing here, it needs to stop,” said Dee Green. “Within the last eight years, things have gotten so bad, and we’re tired of it. People need to start speaking up.”

Felton agreed, “we gotta take our neighborhood back, we gonna take it back. We’ve got too many children around here, innocent bystanders getting shot.”