Plans approved for $50M park in Golden Gate Estates

NAPLES, Fla.- Plans for a new $50 million park in Golden Gate Estates were approved by Collier County commissioners on Tuesday.

The park will be built on a 150-acre tract of land next to the Collier County Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Oil Well and Immokalee roads.

Urban sprawl in Collier County is pushing east, meaning more people, especially young families, are moving into the area.

“When we moved onto our street, there were like four houses,” said Charlotte Elliott, who’s lived in the area for 20 years. “Now there’s like 30-something houses.”

Elliott says kids need a community park like the one approved by county leaders, “they definitely need somewhere out there for the kids to keep them out of trouble.”

The county planned on building the park a decade ago, but the plans were put on hold because of the recession. Some of the park’s amenities include walking trails, a splash park, swimming pool, basketball, baseball and tennis courts.

“I think it’s gonna be good for kids, good for families,” said Dean Coffin, “but people are used to quiet living on that end of town and I think this is gonna compromise their privacy.”

Meanwhile, homeowner Jojo Sayers says park is just too expensive, “government spends too much money as it is.”

Yet with the area of Collier County continuing to grow, commissioners say now is the time to act and Elliot agrees.

“We need that out there for the kids,” Elliott said.

Crews will build the park in phases, the first one will most likely begin sometime next year.