Collier County mother shot living in fear with no suspects arrested
NAPLES, Fla.- A Collier County woman says she’s living in fear after being shot multiple times outside her mother’s Golden Gate Estates home.
Danielle Trevino, 28, says she was picking up her 3-year-old son back in December when she was hit by gunfire.
“I was banging on the front door to get my mom’s attention. She came out, called 911,” Trevino said. “Turned my life upside down. I can’t work, I can’t take care of my child, I can’t drive.”
Trevino says she’s confined to a wheelchair or a walker.
“I have two bullets remaining in my body. One in my hip and one in my shoulder.”
Trevino says she was shot outside her mom’s home off Randall Boulevard as she was coming home from a birthday celebration to pick up her son.
“He saw me on the floor,” Trevino said referring to her young son. “He saw the cops and the ambulance and he knows that his mother was shot. He’s been affected by it, we’ve all been affected by it. So it’s been really tough on the family.”
Since that day, Trevino has lived in constant fear knowing that her shooter is still out there.
“I feel like this shooter will come back after me. I don’t like to come home after dark, I don’t like to be outside, I can’t take my son outside because I’m afraid they might come after me and my Dominic will get hurt.”
Trevino believes someone knows who did this, she’s hoping someone will come forward and provide deputies any clues that may lead to a suspect.
“I just want someone behind bars for doing what they did to me.”
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office tells me they have looked at persons of interest but do not have probable cause to make an arrest.
The Trevino family is offering $5,000 for any tips that may lead to an arrest. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office or to remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS (8477).
Use to feel bad for ya. But after finding out that you get OVER $3100 in Alimony and Child support a month you can probably afford your own personal security guard. Plus incan only imagine the trauma you feel at every party you’ve been spotted at dancing the night away while continuously pointing your finger at the wrong person and sucking the life out of that persons bank account like vampire on steroids. Then to make matters worse, you insist that HALF of Your sons family (fathers half) ‘to be allowed to see their loved grandson, and son while still accepting all the money you can to pay for your lies.
Here’s a real story that will make sense for this article. Mother denies fathers family and father rights to see her child without cause. Mother flagrantly lies on her financial statements to extract $$ from father while having him work without any paternal rights. Mother gets shot and blames wrong person while pretending to be cripple in court as she dances at parties and club events at night. Sadistic mother is getting away metaphorical murder as the idea of a father is systematically wiped from her sons memory.
The truth is… her new drug dealing boyfriend is to blame for the shooting. He probably owes money to someone and they took it out on his girlfriend (the mother on the video). The courts need to look into who she is having her son around. The judge that signed the paperwork denying the hard working father visitation rights on no viable grounds to deny him his god given rights is a criminal! I know the father and he is a great father! He works hard overseas risking his life everyday just so he can support this money grubbing leach and his wonderful son to include lawyer fees to battle this sadistic time bomb of a mother. Yes I also know the mother and she has serious mental issues! The only thing she is concerned about is losing that alimony that keeps her party habit going. Who ever watches this video, please don’t show her any sympathy. She is an evil person, and God will judge her!
I know this girl, I just read the article and was sadden by the lies that she’s said, ” that she’s in constant fear for her life”. Well she does go out to parties, family event and mudding with my cousin Victor Laguna. I also see this girl getting drunk and being sloppy out late at night. I didn’t know that she doesn’t let the father’s family and the father see their son Dominic. I hear the little boy call him dad sometimes which I think it’s strange because this kid does have a father that supports him. I’m even surprised that she acts like the father doesn’t want anything to do with her son. I really think this girl likes to make up things just to get away with them. She is not in a wheel chair or in crutches when she’s at our family events. This girl tries to hard to be with our family.
what is the name of your PI firm? to all whom have commented which I’m pretty sure is one or two people. You surely have to be licensed to be such good investigators. She got shot…not died! even if she is doing the things you say she is……its her life. If a judge has granted her x amount of alimony, if she doesn’t let the father see the kid etc….she’s gone through the courts so if you should be angry at anyone…its the judicial system for failing the other parent. Her boyfriend is a drug dealer? surely she’s a drug addict then. silly me…you already knew that. someone please Tell these people they cannot go mudding, they cannot have a drink ever, and stop living…..because its not right….to live and let live!!!! lol smh.
I usually don’t ever comment on articles I read but I have to on this one. A woman was shot and you people feel the need to bash her??? That explains a lot about your character, then for some reason you also feel the need to talk up about the father so you must be close to him. I know from personal experience you can’t walk in to a court room and ask for rights to be taken away from another parent, so if the father doesn’t see the child then there is a reason and not just because the mother asked for it. I agree with (mind your business) So what if she’s out dancing and drinking we all do it; Is she not allowed? What makes her so special that she needs to be watch by you and family? In the article she is not pointing a finger ( truthsayer) at anyone she wants justice for what happened to her anyone would. I am just curious why you people got offend, when all she was asking for was justice.
This comments are funny. ☕ From what I see everyone is entitled their own opinion. Well I do feel sorry for this girl and for what happened to her. I hope she gets justice. All I can really say is that this girl was at my grandmother’s birthday party. I remember taking pictures and then she see me taking pictures of my family. Then for some reason Dani must have told my cousin something cause my cousin then blocks her which I didn’t understand. Then she had this face that looked like she wasn’t happy like a pissy face. I’m surprised that my cousin is still with her cause my cousin is always cheating. Everyone is entitled to go out and have a good time. See you at our next family event. Lol