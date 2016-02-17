Collier County mother shot living in fear with no suspects arrested

NAPLES, Fla.- A Collier County woman says she’s living in fear after being shot multiple times outside her mother’s Golden Gate Estates home.

Danielle Trevino, 28, says she was picking up her 3-year-old son back in December when she was hit by gunfire.

“I was banging on the front door to get my mom’s attention. She came out, called 911,” Trevino said. “Turned my life upside down. I can’t work, I can’t take care of my child, I can’t drive.”

Trevino says she’s confined to a wheelchair or a walker.

“I have two bullets remaining in my body. One in my hip and one in my shoulder.”

Trevino says she was shot outside her mom’s home off Randall Boulevard as she was coming home from a birthday celebration to pick up her son.

“He saw me on the floor,” Trevino said referring to her young son. “He saw the cops and the ambulance and he knows that his mother was shot. He’s been affected by it, we’ve all been affected by it. So it’s been really tough on the family.”

Since that day, Trevino has lived in constant fear knowing that her shooter is still out there.

“I feel like this shooter will come back after me. I don’t like to come home after dark, I don’t like to be outside, I can’t take my son outside because I’m afraid they might come after me and my Dominic will get hurt.”

Trevino believes someone knows who did this, she’s hoping someone will come forward and provide deputies any clues that may lead to a suspect.

“I just want someone behind bars for doing what they did to me.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office tells me they have looked at persons of interest but do not have probable cause to make an arrest.

The Trevino family is offering $5,000 for any tips that may lead to an arrest. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office or to remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS (8477).