Stray bullet injury increases concerns among Golden Gate Estates residents

NAPLES, Fla.- Residents along 37th Avenue NE in Golden Gate Estates say hearing shots being fired in the area is a regular occurrence and they have the bullet holes in their screens and furniture to prove it.

“It’s common enough that you almost ignore it,” said John Calame.

People shooting for fun in their own backyards and making their property personal gun ranges is a growing problem, neighbors said.

Calame, who was in the military and has lived on the street for five years, says he’s worried people, children, and pets will get hurt.

“The bullet goes farther than you can imagine,” said Calame.

Just this week, 14-year-old Deborah Ladesma was hit in the hand by a stray bullet in her own house. Bullets had pierced her home multiple times before as well.

“I broke two bones, a tendon, so I can’t move my finger and the bullet is still in there,” Ladesma said.

Though the incident is raising concerns among Golden Gate Estates residents, Collier County Comissioner Tim Nance says there’s nothing local leaders can do. In 2011, the state legislature passed a bill fining any local officials $5,000 if they interfered with state gun laws, including local ordinances prohibiting or restricting backyard shooting ranges.

Golden Gate Estates homeowner Cindy Edwards says she’s glad the state took that step.

“You don’t want to take away anyone’s gun rights, you want them to have guns to protect themselves, but you also want them to use it responsibly,” Edwards said.

Calame says it’s that responsibility part that is lacking among some gun owners.

“I’m pro-weapon, but you can’t just be shooting in your backyard unless you got the property for it and most people around here don’t.”