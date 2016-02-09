Stray bullet injury increases concerns among Golden Gate Estates residents
NAPLES, Fla.- Residents along 37th Avenue NE in Golden Gate Estates say hearing shots being fired in the area is a regular occurrence and they have the bullet holes in their screens and furniture to prove it.
“It’s common enough that you almost ignore it,” said John Calame.
People shooting for fun in their own backyards and making their property personal gun ranges is a growing problem, neighbors said.
Calame, who was in the military and has lived on the street for five years, says he’s worried people, children, and pets will get hurt.
“The bullet goes farther than you can imagine,” said Calame.
Just this week, 14-year-old Deborah Ladesma was hit in the hand by a stray bullet in her own house. Bullets had pierced her home multiple times before as well.
“I broke two bones, a tendon, so I can’t move my finger and the bullet is still in there,” Ladesma said.
Though the incident is raising concerns among Golden Gate Estates residents, Collier County Comissioner Tim Nance says there’s nothing local leaders can do. In 2011, the state legislature passed a bill fining any local officials $5,000 if they interfered with state gun laws, including local ordinances prohibiting or restricting backyard shooting ranges.
Golden Gate Estates homeowner Cindy Edwards says she’s glad the state took that step.
“You don’t want to take away anyone’s gun rights, you want them to have guns to protect themselves, but you also want them to use it responsibly,” Edwards said.
Calame says it’s that responsibility part that is lacking among some gun owners.
“I’m pro-weapon, but you can’t just be shooting in your backyard unless you got the property for it and most people around here don’t.”
|Reporter:
|Nicole Papageorge
nicole_WINK
Thank god
please legislator and governor do something
GOLDEN GATE ESTATES HAS BECOME AN VERY DANGEROUS PLACE TO LIVE ANYMORE. THERE ARE STATE LAWS THAT LET PEOPLE FIRE WEAPONS IN THERE BACK YARD WITH NEIGHBORS SURROUNDING THEM LESS THAN 600 FEET AWAY AT HOME MADE RANGES THAT ARE TO MY KNOWLEDGE NOT INSPECTED BY ANYONE. I HEAR EVERYTHING FROM 22 TO 50 CALIBER WEAPONS BEING FIRED SOME AUTOMATIC. NOT TO MENTION THE HUGE EXPLOSIONS FROM HOME MADE DEVICES (YEA SET THE WOODS ON FIRE)AND IS THAT LEGAL TO SET OFF HOME MADE BOMB’S IN A RURAL NEIGHBORHOOD. JUST RECENTLY A SMALL GIRL WAS SHOT IN THE HAND BY A NEIGHBOR WITH AN UNSAFE BACKSTOP ACCORDING TO THE COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT (NEVER TO USE HER HAND ANYMORE). THERE ARE HOUSES WITH BULLET HOLES IN THE SCREENS AND OUTDOOR FURNITURE. WE CAN ONLY PRAY THAT SOMEDAY THE STATE WILL STOP PUTTING US IN SUCH A GRAVE AND POSSIBLY DEADLY SITUATION. I AM ALARMED AT THE STATE OF FLORIDA FOR LETTING THIS HAPPEN. IT IS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND I HEAR AT LEAST A DOZEN HOUSES SURROUNDING ME IN CLOSE PROXIMITY FIRING WEAPONS OF ALL KINDS. VERY, VERY CONCERNING. THANKS FLORIDA STATE LAW ( THAT POOR LITTLE GIRL’S HAND). NOT TO MENTION THE DECLINE IN THE LOCAL WILDLIFE I HAVE NOTICED OVER THE PAST YEAR.
Does typing in all caps make you feel better? The statute says that discharge of firearns on one’s property is permitted IF it is being done without risk to life or property, otherwise it’s a crime. You have evidence that there is unsafe shooting going on. I would suggest your beef is with CCSO for not enforcing statute.