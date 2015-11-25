Naples renters living in cars after prices goes up
NORTH NAPLES, Fla.- Around half a dozen people are living in their cars after they had to move out of their rentals because of price increases.
In a North Naples parking lot, a woman who wants to go by the name “Debbie” says she’s been in her car for two months and can’t afford to rent. She isn’t the only one that sleeps in the parking lot overnight; she says at least four others sleep here.
Just a mile away, in Naples Park, neighbors say at least four people are living in their cars after high rent rates pushed them out.
One is a 70-year-old woman who is living in her car in the driveway of her old rental home. All of her belongings are in the driveway next to her car but she maintains she doesn’t need help. She has been living in her car for three weeks. The rent increase is hurting those on a fixed income.
“Debbie” admits she could use help. She says she doesn’t know what to do, she has never been homeless.
Dear Homeless,
You shouldn’t be the ones embarrassed. I’ve been in your shoes. When I asked for help, the answer I got was “do you know what zip code you live in? If you can’t afford it…move.” Nobody to help or care. Disgraceful.
Is this really the entire story? Pretty terrible reporting. How about an interview with the landlords that tells whether the increase was a surprise that left the tenants scrambling? Or did they not pay their rent at all and were evicted after months of living there rent free? There is almost ALWAYS two sides to every story & this article barely covers one side, let alone two.
When is the city / county going to do something about the extraordinary increases in rents? Some places have laws that it cant go up more than a certain percentage per year. From what it was when we moved here 8 years ago, it has pretty much doubled in some areas. Ridiculous, greedy people in such a wealthy city.
Yeah! That’s because in this so-called Advanced world in technology medicine/science and whatever they want to say, we are victims of the scenario in the fable, Robin Hood. Guess what! it’s become a reality, where the rich live off of the poor!!! Money has lost itsvalueb if most people especially with a big family, have to work 3 jobs, or from sunup to sundown to make ends meet and then barely make it. there’s no other explanation!!!