Naples renters living in cars after prices goes up

NORTH NAPLES, Fla.- Around half a dozen people are living in their cars after they had to move out of their rentals because of price increases.

In a North Naples parking lot, a woman who wants to go by the name “Debbie” says she’s been in her car for two months and can’t afford to rent. She isn’t the only one that sleeps in the parking lot overnight; she says at least four others sleep here.

Just a mile away, in Naples Park, neighbors say at least four people are living in their cars after high rent rates pushed them out.

One is a 70-year-old woman who is living in her car in the driveway of her old rental home. All of her belongings are in the driveway next to her car but she maintains she doesn’t need help. She has been living in her car for three weeks. The rent increase is hurting those on a fixed income.

“Debbie” admits she could use help. She says she doesn’t know what to do, she has never been homeless.